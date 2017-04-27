Maine’s drought is over, according to federal data released Thursday.

The latest map from National Drought Mitigation Center shows most of New England is no longer experiencing any drought conditions. Some counties in Maine – the southern tip of York County, most of Hancock County and parks of Washington, Penobscot and Waldo counties – are still abnormally dry, a step below the least severe category of drought.

The latest data is a dramatic change from last year.

Summer rainfall was far below normal. Drought conditions first appeared in Maine last June and by the beginning of July parts of York County were in severe drought, the third most-serious condition. At the end of September, roughly 10 percent of the state reached extreme drought, the second-most-severe federal classification.

By the middle of October, almost 70 percent of Maine was experiencing some drought conditions, including large parts of northern and eastern Maine that previously were not affected. That encompassed roughly 1.2 million people, almost the state’s entire population. Extreme drought was also reported in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York.

The conditions prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to declare a disaster area that eventually included five Maine counties – Cumberland, Androscoggin, Oxford, Sagadahoc and York. Farmers in that area were eligible for emergency loans and other assistance from the federal Farm Service Agency.

Heavy storms in late October began to ease the dryness, but this week is the first with no areas of the state in drought conditions. A small sliver of York County was still designated as a drought zone through last week.

Share