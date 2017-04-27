A 48-year-old Hallowell man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly violating a protection from abuse order, then kicking a police officer in the leg and trying to run away, police said.

Police had received several complaints about the man, Luke T. Sunde, when they served him with a protection from abuse order at 3 p.m., said Hallowell police Chief Eric Nason.

Luke T. Sunde

But Sunde allegedly refused to follow the order, which stipulated he couldn’t be at 2 Franklin St. Sunde also allegedly resisted when police tried to arrest him, kicking one officer in the leg and trying to run away while his hands were in handcuffs, according to Nason.

Sunde was charged with violating a protective order, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct (offensive words and gestures) and escape.

Mental illness was probably a factor in Sunde’s behavior, Nason said. He’s now being held without bail at the Kennebec County jail.

Police first made contact with him earlier Wednesday, after some local businesses complained that he “said some inappropriate things,” Nason said.

