AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 11:05 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

10:20 a.m., a 57-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of terrorizing, after an investigation was performed at an unidentified location.

11:11 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on New England Road.

12:42 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

1:58 p.m., fraud was reported on Pinehurst Street.

3:19 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

3:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Noyes Court.

6:07 p.m., a 44-year-old Fairfield woman was issued a summons on a charge of simple assault on West River Road.

8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

9:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Turkey Lane.

10:44 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Water Street.

GARDINER

Thursday at 12:15 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on the town waterfront.

HALLOWELL

Wednesday at 9:32 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Franklin Street.

10:24 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

WINTHROP

Wednesday at 9:57 a.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Route 133.

11:34 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Highland Avenue.

1:11 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

4:21 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 41.

6:04 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on U.S. Route 202.

11:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 2:32 p.m., Felichia Glidden, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold, after an attempt to locate was performed on Northern Avenue.

3:43 p.m., David Andre Gordon, 35, of Lewiston, was arrested on three warrants, after a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 3:14 p.m., Karen Marie Rowe, 52, of Randolph, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and failure to provide a correct name, date of birth or address, after theft was reported on Water Street.

RANDOLPH

Tuesday at 6:38 p.m., Megan Lee-Ann Woodcock, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and four charges of violating conditions of release, after an investigation on Closson Street. During the same incident, three other people were each arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution: Kimberly M. Rackliff, 25, of Randolph; John Anthony Patrick, 57, of Randolph; and Denese Ann Woodcock, 52, of Randolph.

Share