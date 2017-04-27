AUGUSTA — The Maine Legislative Memorial Scholarship fund was created by the Maine Legislature and staff to annually recognize one student from each county who is enrolled or plans to pursue a post-secondary degree or attend a technical school in Maine. This scholarship is available for full- or part-time students.
A total of 16 scholarships will be awarded — a $1,000 scholarship to one student from each Maine county. The eligible recipient must be a Maine resident.
Among other criteria, awards are made on the basis of:
• academic excellence demonstrated by the content of the applicant’s transcript and grade point averabge;
• contributions to community and employment; and
• financial need demonstrated by the applicant’s Student Aid Report.
The application deadline is Monday, May 1.
For more information, visit www.famemaine.com.
