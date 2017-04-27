WATERVILLE — The 27th annual Maine Open Juried Art Show exhibition is on view through May 13 at Common Street Arts, 93 Main St. The exhibit is presented by The Waterville Area Art Society and Waterville Creates!.

The show attracted more than 80 artists and a total of 158 submissions, representing diverse Maine communities in a variety of media, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel and more.

This year, organizers expanded eligible media categories to include free-standing sculpture, digital art and photography.

Gallery hours for the exhibition are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, visit commonstreetarts.com.

