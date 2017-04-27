Maine State Police are searching for a Lebanon man who is a suspect in what they describe as a “violent domestic violence assault.”

State police said in a statement on their Facebook page Thursday that they are trying to find Dale Godfrey, 52, who fled in his pickup truck after allegedly assaulting a female victim around 4 a.m. Wednesday in Lebanon.

Trooper Kyle Wells said Godfrey’s pickup truck was found a few miles from the site of the incident. Wells said the victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

Anyone with information on Godfrey’s whereabouts is asked to call Maine State Police in Gray at 657-3030.

