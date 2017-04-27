AUGUSTA — Masanobu Ikemiya will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at UMA Jewett Auditorium.

Masanobu, a classically trained pianist, became interested in ragtime while volunteering at a homeless shelter in Harlem. Founder and leader of the New York Ragtime Orchestra, he has also toured with members of the New York Philharmonic. He has been the recipient of an award from the United Nations for promoting world peace through music.

Here in Maine, Masanobu founded the Arcady Music Festival and was its artistic director for 24 years. He and his wife live on an organic farm on Mt. Desert Island.

Masanobu will perform both classical and ragtime music accompanied by commentary and visuals.

The event is part of the Concerts at Jewett series sponsored by University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students for free for children 12 and younger.

Tickets are available at Pat’s Pizza in Augusta, Dave’s Appliance in Winthrop and at the door.

For more information, call 621-3551, email [email protected] or visit www.concertsatjewett.com.

