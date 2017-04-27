The Medomak Valley Land Trust will hold a public trail-building day starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Geele Farm Preserve, Gross Neck Road in Waldoboro. This trail work day will be the land trust’s first in a spring-to-fall series of trail work days on the last Saturday of each month until late fall, according to a news release from the land trust.

The organization’s Geele Farm trail system provides access to more than 100 acres of fields, forest and marsh and more than a mile of river frontage. The diverse trail takes visitors through working hayfields, clamflats and an undeveloped saltwater marsh.

To access the preserve, take Route 32 south from U.S. Route 1 in Waldoboro for 2.7 miles, turn left onto Dutch Neck Road, in .3 miles, turn right onto Gross Neck Road. Parking and the trailhead are on the right, at a green gate, in approximately 1.5 miles.

The organization will provide some equipment, but for those who are able, clippers, loppers, saws, etc. will be helpful. Newcomers are welcome.

The organization’s trail crew also meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday to tackle trail needs at any one of its preserves. These work days are also open to new members, according to the release.

For more information, contact the land trust’s Waldoboro office at 832-5570 or [email protected], or visit www.medomakvalley.org.

