IN ANSON, Thursday at 4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Road.
IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 10:13 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 5:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dexter Road.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 6:21 p.m., theft was reported on Canaan Road.
IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Road.
10:24 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on North Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 3 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Osborne Street.
9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Thursday at 2:19 a.m., vandalism was reported on Summit Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Health Commons.
10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN JAY, Wednesday at 12:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Soules Hill Road.
3:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.
3:55 p.m., theft was reported on Jewell Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 8:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Benjamin Way.
Thursday at 9:11 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Business Park Drive.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 11:43 a.m., a scam complaint was taken on Nickerson Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.
9:03 a.m., theft was reported on Allagash Drive.
9:49 a.m., theft was reported on Fairfield Street.
11:03 a.m., harassment was reported on East School Street.
3:02 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 9:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Curtis Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 1:16 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.
9:48 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Lawton Street.
Thursday at 1:32 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Fairview Avenue.
6:36 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on French Street.
10:54 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
11:19 a.m., auto theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
1:39 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
8:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.
9:13 a.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.
9:15 a.m., a fire was reported on Main Street.
10:45 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
10:45 a.m., disturbance was reported on The Concourse.
11:13 a.m., a fight was reported on King Court.
2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carle Street.
2:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Grove Street.
3:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
3:12 p.m., theft was reported on The Concourse.
4:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
5:41 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Violette Street.
5:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelsey Street.
9:12 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
Thursday at 12:33 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Green Street.
2:02 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Green Street.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 9:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Village View Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Danielson Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:05 p.m., Lori Beth Perry, 37, of Peru, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and failure to notify.
9:10 p.m., Katrina Nicole Bright, 24, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:49 p.m., Paris Morgan, 18, of Detroit, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protection order.
6:27 p.m., James Tsoukalas, 37, of Somerset County, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal threatening.
Thursday at 1:47 p.m., Melissa Trice, 33, of Guilford, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:34 p.m., Kenneth Walker, 59, of Lawton, Oklahoma, was arrested for being a fugitive from justice and on an extraditable warrant.
Thursday at 1:02 a.m., Sarah Bean, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal mischief.
2:06 a.m., Samantha Beatham, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form