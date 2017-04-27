IN ANSON, Thursday at 4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Road.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 10:13 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 5:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dexter Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 6:21 p.m., theft was reported on Canaan Road.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Road.

10:24 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 3 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Osborne Street.

9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 2:19 a.m., vandalism was reported on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 12:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Soules Hill Road.

3:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

3:55 p.m., theft was reported on Jewell Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 8:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Benjamin Way.

Thursday at 9:11 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Business Park Drive.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 11:43 a.m., a scam complaint was taken on Nickerson Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.

9:03 a.m., theft was reported on Allagash Drive.

9:49 a.m., theft was reported on Fairfield Street.

11:03 a.m., harassment was reported on East School Street.

3:02 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 9:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Curtis Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 1:16 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.

9:48 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Lawton Street.

Thursday at 1:32 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Fairview Avenue.

6:36 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on French Street.

10:54 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

11:19 a.m., auto theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

1:39 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

8:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.

9:13 a.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

9:15 a.m., a fire was reported on Main Street.

10:45 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

10:45 a.m., disturbance was reported on The Concourse.

11:13 a.m., a fight was reported on King Court.

2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carle Street.

2:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Grove Street.

3:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

3:12 p.m., theft was reported on The Concourse.

4:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

5:41 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Violette Street.

5:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelsey Street.

9:12 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

Thursday at 12:33 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Green Street.

2:02 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Green Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 9:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Danielson Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:05 p.m., Lori Beth Perry, 37, of Peru, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and failure to notify.

9:10 p.m., Katrina Nicole Bright, 24, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:49 p.m., Paris Morgan, 18, of Detroit, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protection order.

6:27 p.m., James Tsoukalas, 37, of Somerset County, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal threatening.

Thursday at 1:47 p.m., Melissa Trice, 33, of Guilford, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:34 p.m., Kenneth Walker, 59, of Lawton, Oklahoma, was arrested for being a fugitive from justice and on an extraditable warrant.

Thursday at 1:02 a.m., Sarah Bean, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal mischief.

2:06 a.m., Samantha Beatham, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

