AUGUSTA — The Farmers’ Market at Mill Park will open for the season on Tuesday, May 2, at 32 Northern Ave.

The market will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 21, under the pavilion at Mill Park.

Newcomers this season include: B & T Baked Goods, Springdale Farm, Mackadoos and The Chef’s Cupboard.

For more information, visit www.farmersmarketatmillpark.com.

Share