The victim of a bloody shooting in Oakland earlier this month has been treated and released from MaineGeneral Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson said Thursday.

Jasmine Caret, 33, was shot — allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Clement — on April 19 at her mother’s house, where she was also living.

Jeremy Clement On April 20, Roseanna Caret describes the events that led to her daughter being shot and the arrest and incarceration of Jeremy Clement after he allegedly entered her home in Oakland and shot her daughter Jasmine Caret. Roseanna Caret suffered serious head wounds after she used a baseball bat to try to subdue Clement before police arrived and arrested him.

As of Thursday afternoon, Clement, 36, of Fairfield, remained in jail, held in lieu of $500,000 bail. On the day of the shooting, he reportedly drove a four-wheeler to the home in Oakland; allegedly kicked in the door; told the woman’s mother, Roseanna Caret, that he wanted to speak with Jasmine Caret; and after an altercation with the mother, shot Jasmine Caret in the shoulder.

In an earlier report, Roseanna Caret said she and her daughter had a safety plan in case Clement arrived, because they knew him to be a violent man. Roseanna Caret had a baseball bat, which she used on Clement after he forced his way into the house. Jasmine Caret was wrestled to the ground by Clement, and Roseanna Caret reported she continued to hit Clement with the bat. Her daughter was shot in the shoulder with a .40-caliber pistol. Eventually, police arrived at the scene and used a stun gun to subdue Clement.

Clement and Roseanna Caret were taken by Delta Ambulance to Thayer Center for Health in Waterville. Jasmine Caret was admitted to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta with a bullet wound in her shoulder and a collapsed lung, according to her mother. The hospital spokesperson could not give the exact date Jasmine Clement had been released, only that she was no longer at the hospital.

Clement has an extensive criminal history in Maine, according to a statewide records check. He pleaded guilty to numerous criminal charges from 2004 to 2009 and received jail sentences, fines and probation. He was convicted for criminal threatening in 2005, assault in 2006, operating under the influence in 2006, assault in 2007, and domestic violence assault in 2009. He had no criminal convictions for the next several years until 2015, when he pleaded guilty to operating under the influence with one prior conviction and to disorderly conduct involving offensive words and gestures.

After the shooting incident in Oakland, Clement was arrested, charged and taken to the Kennebec County jail in Augusta. He was later ordered to be held in lieu of $500,000 cash bail.

Clement is charged with burglary with intent to commit murder or assault, elevated aggravated assault for allegedly causing serious bodily injury to his ex-girlfriend, and assault on her mother. In a recent court hearing, the prosecution said Clement has previous convictions for domestic violence assault, as well as another assault, violating a protection order, disorderly conduct and numerous driving violations, including operating under the influence and operating after habitual offender revocation, and a number of bail violations.

Caret’s family reported Clement had abused Jasmine Caret for years, both mentally and physically. When Jasmine Caret moved out of Clement’s home about two weeks ago, the state Department of Health and Human Services advised her to stay away from him, said May Caret, the woman’s grandmother. Clement and Jasmine Caret have a 3-year-old son together, and the son was taken away from Clement because the home was not safe, according to Roseanna Caret.

A temporary protection from abuse order signed by a Skowhegan District Court judge on April 13 this year prohibits Clement from having contact with a woman who is the mother of one of his children and giving the mother sole parental rights over the child. In the order, Clement is ordered not to possess a firearm or other weapon. The mother — who is not Jasmine Caret — wrote in her bid for a protection order that she was unable to go home because of Clement’s threats and she needed to keep her daughter safe.

The prosecution initially had requested bail of $1 million, but the judge at Clement’s recent hearing set bail at $500,000. Judge Evert Fowle said the figure factored in the nature and seriousness of the charges, Clement’s criminal record and the safety of the community. Clement’s appointed attorney, Pamela Ames, could argue bail in the future.

Fowle set bail conditions that prohibit Clement from contact with the victims, from possessing dangerous weapons and from being in Oakland.

Clement is set for a disposition conference at 2 p.m. July 13.

