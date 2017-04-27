The Portland International Jetport is warning neighbors that repair work to a taxi-way will bring new flight patterns for early-morning and evening flights over Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough.

The temporary change will likely bring aircraft noise to regions that are not typically affected by it, said Jetport General Manager Paul Bradbury.

“We are reaching out to all of our neighbors to ensure they are made aware of a change in our flight pattern,” Bradbury said. “Our goal is to be a good neighbor, and good neighbors give advance notice of an inconvenience.”

The new flight paths will be in effect May 15 to June 6.

Anyone inconvenienced by the noise is invited to make a complaint to Jetport administrators online.

Share