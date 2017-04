“The Simpsons” is taking on President Trump’s first 100 days in office in a short animation released online.

Among the clip’s highlights is the president’s daughter, Ivanka, taking Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

“The Simpsons” has gotten some political predictions right in the past. A 2000 episode of the series joked about Lisa Simpson taking over in the Oval Office from Trump.

