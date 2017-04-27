Cranberry Rock Farm owners Ron DiGravio and Cindy Townsend will talk on Thursday, May 4, about certified organic food and why is it beneficial to eat locally grown organic food, at Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber Breakfast talk, according to a news release from the chamber.

The breakfast begins at 7:15 a.m. in the Winthrop Commerce Center Community Room, 16 Commerce Plaza.

DiGravio and Townsend bought Cranberry Rock Farm in 2012 after the farm had not been in operation for 50 years. They will explain why organic is safer, more nutritious, and better for the environment than conventionally grown fruit and vegetables.

Located at 427 Pisgah Road in Winthrop, Cranberry Rock Farm is a certified organic farm, which requires following strict guidelines and Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association approval.

The Cranberry Rock Farm breakfast talk is open to the public. The cost is $7 for chamber members and $10 for all others. RSVP not necessary.

For more information: [email protected] , 778-1556, or Cranberry Rock Farm on Facebook. Contact the chamber at 377-8020 or [email protected]

