WATERVILLE — Nineteen local students recently were awarded the Thomas College Dirigo Award.

Recipients include: Sydney Trudeau, of Carrabec High School; Michael Nicolosi, of Cony High School; Sophie Payne, of Kennebec Valley Community College; Laurie Lambert, of Lawrence High School; Destiny Howes, of Madison Area Memorial High School; Paige Costa, of Maranacook Community High School; Caitlyn Beigon, of Midcoast Christian Academy; Jordan Averill, of Mount Abram Regional High School; Richard Thompson, of Rangeley Lakes Regional School; Terrall Plaisted, of Richmond High School; Sadie Farrand, of Skowhegan Area High School; Hunter Allen, of Somerset Career and Technical Center; Bradley Smith, of Temple Academy; Elisa Campanelli, of Upper Kennebec Valley Jr./Sr. High School; Brooklyn Leclair, of Waterville Senior High School; Bethanie Lovely, of Winslow High School; Corinna Coulton, of Winthrop High School; Miranda-Lee, of Erskine Academy; and Jada Lin, of Gardiner Area High School.

The Dirigo Award is a $2,500 per year scholarship for up to four years of undergraduate study at Thomas College. This is in addition to other scholarships the student may have received from Thomas.

The award recognizes one student from each Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont high school, technology center or community college that exemplifies leadership in their school and community. Recipients are nominated by their guidance or career office on behalf of the school.

For more information, contact MacKenzie Riley at [email protected], 859-1313 or visit www.thomas.edu.

