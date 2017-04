HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations Cohen Center has announced construction and renovations to its great room and kitchen has begun. As a result, there will be no community dining served Friday, April 28, through Friday, May 5.

For community dining, call other Spectrum Generations locations such as: Waterville’s Muskie Community Center at 873-4745 or Damariscotta’s Coastal Community Center at 563-1363.

