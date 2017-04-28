HALLOWELL — City residents go to the polls today to vote on a $2.36 million bond package following months of public meetings, hearings and debate.

Voting began at 8 a.m. at Hall-Dale Elementary School on Winthrop Street and will conclude at 8 p.m. City Manager Nate Rudy said the ballots will be hand-counted, and he doesn’t expect results before 9:30 p.m.

Staff photo by Joe Phelan Mayor Mark Walker casts a bond vote ballot around 8:10 a.m. on Friday in the gym at Hall-Dale Elementary in Hallowell. Staff photo by Joe Phelan First time voter Jett Boyer, who recently turned 18, walks toward ballot box around 8:10 a.m. on Friday in the gym at Hall-Dale Elementary in Hallowell. Boyer, a Hall-Dale High School student, was missing part of government class to get registered and vote. Staff photo by Joe Phelan Voters line up at 7:59 a.m. on Friday waiting for polls to open at 8 a.m. for the bond vote in the gym at Hall-Dale Elementary in Hallowell. Related Headlines Hallowell voters heading to polls Friday for $2.36 million bond vote

Work continues at Hallowell’s Stevens Commons before Friday vote

The controversial, six-component bundle includes $625,000 for next year’s Water Street reconstruction project; $600,000 for infrastructure improvements at Stevens Commons; $535,000 for rural Hallowell road maintenance; $300,000 to improve parking in downtown; $220,000 to restore the fire station’s historic tower; and $80,000 for city building maintenance.

Finance Committee Chairman George LaPointe first proposed the bond package in November when he outlined the city’s funding needs. In the months since, proponents of the proposal, including the entire council, has touted the bond as a long-term investment that will help support the city’s continued economic development. Some opponents said they disagreed with the council choosing to bundle all six components into one referendum question, while others didn’t support the $600,000 earmarked to help fix the Stevens Commons road network.

In January, Hallowell resident Patricia Connors spent her own money — almost $600 — to send postcards criticizing the $600,000 as a “gift” to Stevens Commons developer Matt Morrill, and she questioned why the city would give public money to a private project.

But LaPointe said at the beginning of the process that the “various components fit together to support the economic development and vitality” of the city. Residents Harold Booth and Nathan Pierce, in March, said they supported the one-question bond because it represented the city’s investment in itself, both in the present and in the future.

If the question isn’t approved, Mayor Mark Walker said the only component that would immediately be put back out to referendum, within 30 days, is the $625,000 for Water Street. The nearly $5 million project is set to begin in less than a year, and the Maine Department of Transportation is counting on the city to cover some of the cost.

Morrill has stated the infrastructure improvements at Stevens Commons are necessary to attract more tenants and additional developers to the project. He estimates it would cost about $20 million to see his entire vision for the campus realized.

This story will be updated.

Jason Pafundi — 621-5663

[email protected]

Twitter: @jasonpafundiKJ

Share