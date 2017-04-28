AUGUSTA

Thursday at 7:44 a.m., a 44-year-old city man was issued a summons on a charge of speeding 30-plus miles per hour following a traffic stop at West River Road and Patrick Street.

9:33 a.m., a Bangor Street caller reported theft of a motor vehicle.

10:46 a.m., a Civic Center Drive caller reported a theft/shoplifting incident.

10:57 a.m., a Pierce Drive caller reported juvenile offenses.

1:15 p.m., a Cony Street caller reported receiving a bad check.

1:48 a.m., a Blair Road caller reported theft.

2:18 p.m., a 44-year-old Rockland man was issued a summons charging him with passing a stopped school bus following a traffic stop at Union and State streets.

2:32 p.m., a Gedney Street caller reported suspicious activity.

3:29 p.m., a Glenridge Drive caller reported harassment.

4:40 p.m., a Civic Center Drive caller reported fraud.

4:40 p.m., recovered property was taken to the police station on Union Street.

6:29 p.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center after a Fairbanks Street caller reported an overdose.

7:28 p.m., a Lees Court caller reported suspicious activity.

GARDINER

Friday at 5:35 a.m., a caller from Gary’s Drive reported someone shot himself. Police Chief James Toman said a 36-year-old man originally from Windsor was found deceased outside a private home. He said the suicide followed a domestic incident. “There were no injuries other than to the individual who killed himself,” Toman said Friday morning.

PITTSTON

Thursday at 7:05 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle drove into a ditch on Stage Road.

WINTHROP

Thursday at 7:30 p.m., a Highland Avenue caller reported a person was reported missing. Chief Ryan Frost said the individual was located almost immediately.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Thursday at 2:49 p.m., Ann Marie McFarland, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Cony Street.

3:44 p.m., Chad E. Brann, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold following a pedestrian check on Water Street.

4:39 p.m., Pearl D. Hanscom, 46, of Hudson, was arrested on four warrants from Penobscot County as well as charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

5:22 p.m., Elbert J. Brown, 56, of Augusta was arrested following a motor vehicle accident on Old Belgrade Road. Brown was charged with operating a vehicle without a license and operating under the influence.

11:01 p.m., Sarah B. Masse, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on Northern Avenue on a warrant from Kennebec County.

Friday at 12:57 a.m., Arnold Frederick Ridley Jr., 54, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Whitten Road.

2:03 a.m., Tyler Edward Fyfe, 19, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop on Cony Street.

GARDINER

Friday at 12:47 a.m., Jessica Monroe, 30, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release. Police Chief James Toman said police and rescue personnel responded to a report of a possible overdose at 58 High Holborn St. “We found the victim was on bail conditions,” Toman said. Monroe was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center for an evaluation and then taken to Kennebec County jail.

