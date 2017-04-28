NORTH ANSON — Winning pitcher Madeline Wood homered and drove in a pair as the Madison softball team rolled to a 10-4 win over rival Carrabec in a Mountain Valley Conference game Friday afternoon. Ashley Emery had two doubles and Annie Worthen went 4 for 5 with an RBI for the Bulldogs. Wood struck out seven, walked two and allowed seven hits.

Lexi Cowan went 2 for 4 with a double and Bailey Dunphy drove in a run to lead the Cobras.

EDWARD LITTLE 3, SKOWHEGAN 1: The Eddies scored twice in the top of the fifth and then held on to take the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win in a rematch of last year’s North regional final.

Pitcher Kyle Bureau scattered seven hits and the defense for Edward Little (4-0) didn’t commit an error behind her.

Sydney Ames allowed just five hits in taking the loss for Skowhegan (2-1).

ERSKINE 5, MCI 1: Kayla Hodgkins pitched a two-hitter to lead the Eagles to the KVAC B win in South China.

Erskine (2-1) scored three times in the third inning and added single runs in the fourth and fifth frames.

MCI (1-3) got a double from Sydney Morton.

VALLEY 5, FOREST HILLS 3: Michaela Marden struck out six to earn the East/West Conference win in Bingham.

Marden and Kendra Sweet each drove in a pair of runs for Valley (1-0). Kennedy Savoy also drove in a run for the Cavs.

Caitlin Longston homered for Forest Hills (0-1).

MONMOUTH 21, BOOTHBAY 0, 5 INN.: A 12-run third inning helped lift the Mustangs to victory in a MVC game in Monmouth that was shortened to five innings.

Mariah Herr and Haylee Langlois handled the pitching duties for Monmouth (1-1). Langlois had two hits and drove in three runs, while Jessica Clavet had a double in the win.

Boothbay fell to 0-2.

MESSALONSKEE 8, LAWRENCE 4: Sarah Labbe drove in three runs to help lift the Eagles to their first win of the season in a KVAC A matchup in Fairfield.

Labbe reached base all four times and had a double and triple for Messalonskee (1-3). McKenna Brodeur had a triple and Makayla Wilson had a double in the win, while starting pitcher Alyssa Smith struck out five.

Molly Folsom doubled for Lawrence, which fell to 2-3.

BASEBALL

WATERVILLE 6, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 3: Justin Wentworth had two singles and scored three runs from the leadoff spot to lead the Purple Panthers to the KVAC B win at Colby College.

David Barre earned the win, throwing 86 pitches and allowing eight hits while striking out four and walking two for Waterville (3-1).

Jordan Daigle and Austin Gilboe each had a single and a double for Spruce Mountain (1-2).

MARANACOOK 8, OCEANSIDE 5: Chris Florek smacked two doubles and earned the win on the mound for the Black Bears in a KVAC B victory in Readfield.

Max McQuillen added two singles for Maranacook (1-2).

Logan Sheridan had two hits for Oceanside (3-1), including a double.

ERSKINE 6, MCI 1: Dylan Presby had three singles to lead the Eagles to a KVAC B win in South China.

Nick Howard earned the win on the mound for Erskine (3-0), allowing a hit while striking out three batters over four innings of work.

Owen Williams had a double for MCI (0-4).

FOREST HILLS 2, VALLEY 0: Four Tigers pitchers combined on the one-hit shutout in an East/West Conference game in Bingham.

Javier Padilla had two hits, including a double, for Forest Hills. Aaron Moffitt also enjoyed a two-hit day.

Joey Thomas collected the only hit for Valley.

RANGELEY 5, TEMPLE 4: Ricky Thompson doubled, stole third and scored on a wild pitch with the eventual winning run for the Lakers in the sixth inning in Rangeley.

Nathan Will earned the win, while Thompson worked the seventh to earn the save as the two pitchers combined on a one-hitter for Rangeley (1-0).

Sawyer Deroche went the distance for Temple (0-2), allowing just three hits in the hard-luck loss.

LAWRENCE 7, MESSALONSKEE 6: Devon Webb drove in two runs to tie the game in the sixth inning, and Kobe Nadeau scored on a wild pitch with the go-ahead run to lead the Bulldogs to the KVAC A win in Waterville.

Webb finished with a 3 for 4 night, including a double and two runs scored, for Lawrence (2-3).

Dylan Brown came on in relief in the fifth inning and took the loss for Messalonskee (2-2).

Share