South Berwick police have charged a man with a pharmacy break-in that occurred in March.

Police say Peter K. Garland, 36, formerly of South Berwick, smashed through the glass front door of the South Berwick Pharmacy around 5:20 a.m. on March 29 and stole various prescription drugs. He was arrested on a warrant by Sanford police and taken to York County Jail Thursday morning.

At the time of the pharmacy break-in, South Berwick police and fire departments responded to a woodpile fire on Liberty Street, and signs of attempts to start another fire were found at a location on Vine Street the following day, police said. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation of those fires and police said additional charges may be coming against Garland.

Garland was charged with burglary and stealing drugs, both Class C felonies. He is being held on $10,000 bail.

