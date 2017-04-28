IN ANSON, Thursday at 8:03 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Valley Road.

Friday at 11:27 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Pease Hill Road.

IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 8:36 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Bert Berry Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 2:19 a.m., vandalism was reported on Summit Street.

9:30 a.m., vandalism was reported on Martin Stream Road.

5:13 p.m., theft was reported on Cottage Street.

7:42 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Summit Street.

Friday at 5:23 a.m., a complaint about shots being fired was taken on Main Street.

11:15 a.m., threatening was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 1:50 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Maple Avenue.

9:33 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Seamon Road.

1:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

6:43 p.m., a fire service call was made on Prescott Street.

9:59 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Moore Avenue.

IN JAY, Thursday at 12:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Jay Hill Road.

4:55 p.m., an assault was reported on Church Street.

10:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:32 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Oak Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 3:38 p.m., a complaint was taken on Winding Hill Road.

8:17 p.m., a scam was reported on Oak Hill Road.

Friday at 9:44 a.m., theft was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 11:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

11:45 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

7:19 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hill Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 4:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 5:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Court.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 11:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bald Mountain Road.

3:32 p.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on High Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 1:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.

1:39 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

2:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

5:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

7:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

7:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Maison Avenue.

Friday at 12:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

2:49 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Harveys Park.

7:54 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

10:42 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Avenue.

10:51 a.m., an assault was reported on Academy Circle.

IN STRONG, Thursday at 10:32 p.m., harassment was reported on West Freeman Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 12:25 p.m., theft was reported at Elm Plaza.

12:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at The Concourse.

1:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.

2:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at The Concourse.

2:23 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Paris Street.

2:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Michael Lane.

2:42 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

4:04 p.m., theft was reported on King Court.

4:44 p.m., assault was reported on Elm Street.

6:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

6:44 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

6:48 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

6:53 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:09 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

7:29 p.m., an assault was reported at The Concourse.

8:20 p.m., fireworks were reported on Louise Avenue.

8:36 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Washington Street.

9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highwood Street.

10:08 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

11:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

Friday at 12:29 a.m., harassment was reported at The Concourse.

12:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ticonic Bridge.

1:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sheldon Place.

IN WELD, Thursday at 9:25 a.m., theft was reported on West Side Road.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 7:43 p.m., burglary was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:58 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Herd Street.

6:06 p.m., theft was reported on Albion Road.

9:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

11:19 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Halifax Street.

Friday at 4:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

5:32 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Mohegan Street.

9:52 a.m., a complaint was taken on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 3:01 p.m., Matthew Willihan, 34, of Carrabassett Valley, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, driving a motor vehicle 30 or more mph over the speed limit, and falsifying physical evidence.

4:21 p.m., Guy Ernest Stevens, 42, of Temple, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, criminal conspiracy, and illegal import of scheduled drugs.

5:10 p.m., Chantel Maggie Blount, 29, of Mexico, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

6:30 p.m., Brandon Scott Flagg, 28, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

10:19 p.m., Chad Paul Goodhat, 27, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:42 p.m., Chadwick Wilson Bragg, 22, of Dixmont, was arrested on a warrant.

11:50 p.m., Bradford Webb, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on a probation hold.

Friday at 7:05 a.m., Amanda Fuchs, 27, of Pittsfield, was arrested for being a fugitive from justice.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:19 p.m., Tony Colon, 33, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 3:15 p.m., Nathaniel Fotter, 23, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of theft by deception.

5:41 p.m., Christian Cody Greaves, 22, of Clinton, was arrested on a probation hold.

7:08 p.m., Elijah Thomas Calder, 12, of Leeds, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday at 12:29 a.m., Jayson Kuhn, 21, of Rockport, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:42 p.m., Sandra Dee Pinkham, 55, of Oakland, was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 6:09 p.m., a 14-year-old was summoned on a charge of theft.

11:19 p.m., two 16-year-olds were summoned for charges of criminal trespassing.

Share