Maine labor commissioner, Jeanne Paquette, is stepping down to accept a position with the University of Southern Maine.

Paquette, who has served as Maine’s top labor official since September 2012, is expected to transition to her new post as director of auxiliary services at the university over the next several weeks.

“We are proud of the work Commissioner Paquette has done at MDOL to improve services for Maine workers and the businesses that employ them,” said Gov. Paul LePage in a statement announcing Paquette’s resignation. “Under her strong leadership, MDOL has become more efficient and more responsive to the needs of both our employees and our employers. The department has stepped up its efforts to provide assistance and retraining when jobs are lost and to help Mainers prepare for and find good jobs. During her time at MDOL, Maine has seen the lowest unemployment rate since 1976 and the highest number of private-sector jobs ever created in our state. We are truly sorry to see Jeanne go, but we wish her all the best in this exciting next chapter of her life.”

The position of auxiliary services director is new for USM. It consolidates oversight of several enterprises that support the educational, social, cultural and recreational interests of USM while generating revenue, such as the USM bookstore, fitness centers, food service operations, vending, conference services, summer camps, Maine senior college, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and professional & continuing education. The position carries a salary that ranges from $62,000 to $92,000 a year.

Before becoming commissioner, Paquette served as deputy commissioner for MDOL. She has a long history in human resource management in the private sector and founded several media publications and websites including the Employment Times, HR Times and MyJobWave.com. Prior to founding her media businesses in 1999, which later merged with Sun Media Group, Paquette held the position of vice president, human resources at Androscoggin Bank based in Lewiston. She previously served as the director of human resources at Creative Work Systems, a nonprofit serving people with disabilities.

This story will be updated.

