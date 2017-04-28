WINSLOW — Schools were in lockout Friday morning for about two hours during a police search for a burglary suspect who was in custody shortly before 10 a.m.

The Winslow elementary, middle and high schools went into lockout about 7:30 a.m., according to a news release from Winslow Police Chief Shawn O’Leary. That meant classes proceeded as usual inside the schools, but all the doors were locked and there’s greater scrutiny of anyone seeking to get inside the school buildings, O’Leary said in an interview.

A Winslow Police cruiser is parked outside the high school Friday morning after area schools went into lockout mode as authorities searched for a burglary suspect in the area. Staff photo by Colin Ellis

“It’s really just a precautionary measure,” he said at the scene outside the schools.

The suspect was apprehended by police off Benton Avenue around 9:50 a.m., according to emergency dispatch reports. School officials and police confirmed the lockout order was lifted at 10 a.m.

In an updated news release, O’Leary said shortly before 10:30 a.m. that the suspect was in the custody of Winslow police. Around that same time, the lockout was released at the schools.

“This is still an active investigation, and we hope to release the names of the individuals arrested and the charges pending,” O’Leary said in the release.

O’Leary said earlier no students or staff at Winslow schools were at risk. St. John Catholic School in Winslow was in lockout mode as well, as were Benton Elementary and Fairfield Primary. Those schools also had the lockout lifted around 10 a.m.

At the scene, O’Leary said they took the precautionary measure because the students were at recess at the time of the search.

O’Leary said the situation is related to 10 to 15 motor vehicle burglaries discovered in the nearby town of Benton and in Winslow. Police investigated the burglaries and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects, O’Leary said. The third suspect was arrested near Johnny’s Selected Seeds on Benton Avenue. Officer Josh Veilleux said the man was spotted after police had been searching the area. He said when state police spotted the suspect, he was shirtless, dirty and had scratches on him, likely because he had been running through nearby woods. Veilleux said the suspect then attempted to run away, but was converged on by state and Winslow police. The man surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

Veilleux said the suspects had burglarized cars in the area attempting to steal “whatever they could get,” be it sunglasses, loose change, GPS units or anything else available.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., O’Leary said the canine search had been suspended because the dogs had not been able to locate the suspect.

In regards to catching the final suspect near Johnny’s Selected Seeds, School Resource Officer Ron McGowen said they received a call from a person in the area reporting a suspicious looking person wearing just sweat pants, but said he wasn’t sure if the caller had been aware of the school situation. McGowen said he was searching the area, and converged on the suspect with two state police units. He said once caught, the individual did not cause any trouble and surrendered without incident, going to the ground when he was instructed to. A canine unit was brought to the area where the final suspect was located, and McGowen said it was searching for any missing articles of clothing from the suspect to see where else he had been.

“We’re not sure where he came from,” McGowen said.

Police had initially called off the canine search around the schools by about 9:30 a.m. after tracking dogs couldn’t find the trail of the suspect.

O’Leary said police started tracking the suspect Friday morning and police dogs traced the suspect’s tracks toward the area of the schools, prompting the lockout.

Police had not identified the three apprehended suspects as the investigation is ongoing, and would be interviewing them later on in the day.

O’Leary also said their police work was greatly aided by having a school resource officer, or SRO, who is the officer in charge of the school campus.

“Thank God we do have an SRO,” he said.

McGowen explained a lockout basically means police maintain the building, all entrances are secured, and no one is allowed into the building as there may be a threat outside the schools. This is different from a lockdown, he said, which is when there is a threat inside the school. During a lockdown, individual rooms are secured, but it does not necessarily mean the exterior doors are locked.

Wendy Clement, an employee at the Morning Sentinel, said she was bringing her granddaughter to school Friday morning and was unaware a lockout had been called.

She said the only way she found out about the lockout was when another student mentioned it to her granddaughter. She said she “hated leaving” her granddaughter, and the situation was not explained to her immediately at the scene. She said if it weren’t for the other student mentioning it, she wouldn’t have known what was happening.

“It was scary, I didn’t know what was going on,” she said.

She said she later heard the principal mention it was related to something down the road.

Eric Haley, superintendent of schools for Kennebec Valley Consolidated Schools, said the protocol for calling a lockout varies depending on what the situation is and who knows about it first. In this case, McGowen was the first to know about the situation, so he called for the lockout. But Haley said lockouts can be called also by building principals, such as if a threatening parent calls the school and said they wanted to hurt someone, or Haley himself could call one. Once a lockout is called, he said it is up to law enforcement to say when the situation is resolved and a lockout can be called off.

“In this case the SRO knew before we did,” Haley said.

In instances of a lockout, Haley said the district will send out a robocall to parents and guardians alerting them of the situation. Haley said the district is experiencing more lockout situations than in past years, and said even his office had a lockout earlier this year when a threatening parent called.

“We’re having more every year,” he said.

This story will be updated.

