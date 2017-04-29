PORTLAND — Bishop Robert P. Deeley recently announced priest assignments effective July 1.

The Rev. Edward R. Clifford has been appointed pastor of St. Joseph Parish (St. Joseph Church, Bridgton; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fryeburg) and St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish (St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Norway; Our Lady of Ransom Church, Mechanic Falls; St. Mary Church, Oxford).

Since August 2016, he has served as parochial vicar of St. Michael Parish (St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Augusta; St. Augustine Church, Augusta; St. Joseph Church, Gardiner; Sacred Heart Church, Hallowell; St. Denis Church, Whitefield; St. Francis Xavier Church, Winthrop).

Clifford was ordained to the priesthood by Deeley on June 14, 2014, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. Upon his ordination, Clifford was named parochial vicar for the Portland Peninsula and Island Parishes (Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Portland; Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish, Portland; St. Christopher Parish, Peaks Island; St. Louis Parish, Portland; St. Peter Parish, Portland).

The Rev. James L. Nadeau has been appointed pastor of Christ the King Parish (Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, Skowhegan; St. Peter Church, Bingham; St. Sebastian Church, Madison).

He serves as pastor of St. John Vianney Parish (St. Louis Church, Fort Kent; St. Mary Church, Eagle Lake; St. Charles Borromeo Church, St. Francis; St. Joseph Church, Wallagrass).

He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Edward C. O’Leary on July 9, 1988, at Holy Rosary Church in Caribou. His first assignment was as parochial vicar of St. Louis Parish in Fort Kent. In August 1989, he was appointed parochial vicar of St. Andre Parish in Biddeford, where he also served as chaplain at the University of New England.

In November 1993, Nadeau was appointed temporary administrator of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Portland. In May 1994, he was named rector of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. In August 2005, Nadeau was appointed administrator of St. Louis Parish in Fort Kent, St. Charles Borromeo Parish in St. Francis, St. Mary Parish in Eagle Lake, and St. Joseph Parish in Wallagrass (the churches that now comprise St. John Vianney Parish, where Nadeau still serves in the role of pastor).

In 2014, Nadeau was named the recipient of the Maine Educational Opportunity Association Achiever Award for his educational accomplishments as well as his dedication to providing educational opportunities for low income and first generation college-bound students who hope to find success in higher education. Nadeau also is a knight commander of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, a worldwide charitable organizations that supports Christian schools in the Holy Land.

