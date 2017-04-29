The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Rangeley Health and Wellness recently announced the first Best Dog on Earth Day event, a celebration of dogs and Earth Day, was a success.

Approximately 50 participants and their dogs,went out on the trail for a 1- to 3-mile fun run/walk and then returned to the chamber for a variety of activities.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter was onsite, providing adoption information and low-cost nail trims, microchips and flea/tick treatments. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the shelter.

Pampered Paws provided ear cleaning and teeth brushing, and the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust provided information on their programs and hiking trails, all of which are dog-friendly.

Each participant received a tree seedling in recognition of Earth Day and a raffle ticket for a prize basket of items donated by local businesses.

Anna Mather was the winner of the raffle prize.

For more information, contact Karen A. Ogulnick at 864-5571 or [email protected].

