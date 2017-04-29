FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition recently announced the launch of the updated Community Connector website, an online resource directory for Greater Franklin County.

The new website features easier navigation, newsletter sign up and an online form for submitting new listings and upcoming events.

“The Community Connector has been a valuable resource for local residents and organizations and we are excited about this new and improved design,” Jennifer McCormack, HCC executive director, said in a news release.

Free listing of news and events is available for all area nonprofits organizations and groups. To view the website visit www.thecommunityconnector.org.

For more information, call Program Director Lorri Brown at 779-2409.

Share