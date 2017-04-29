MANCHESTER — Members of the North Manchester Meeting House will unveil a historic monument, erected in memory of Isaac Case, at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the meeting house, 143 Scribner Hill Road. The ceremony will be preceded by a short service at 5 p.m. in the meeting house.

Case was an early resident of Readfield and founder of many Baptist churches in Maine.

Placed by the Baptist History Preservation Society, the monument also will call attention to the old meeting house, which was built in 1793.

For more information, call 623-3408.

