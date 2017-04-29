AUGUSTA
Friday at 8:39 a.m., a person was charged after a traffic accident on Senator Way.
9:57 a.m., a caller from Capitol Street reported an unattended death. There were no indications on the police log that it was suspicious.
11:41 a.m., a person was taken by Augusta Rescue to MaineGeneral Medical Center following a report of an overdose from a Water Street caller.
2:14 p.m., a Brookside Avenue caller reported a person was missing.
2:52 p.m., a caller from the Kennebec Arsenal reported criminal trespassing.
3:59 p.m., a Mayfair Street caller reported a dog bite.
4:41 p.m., a caller from Sewall Street reported a protection order violation.
5:24 p.m., an 83-year-old Litchfield woman was charged with leaving the scene of a traffic accident after a report of a hit-and-run from a Riverside Drive caller.
5:39 p.m., property was reported recovered at Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.
6:08 p.m., a Civic Center Drive caller reported criminal mischief.
6:49 p.m., property was reported recovered at Cony Street.
Saturday at 1:17 a.m., a caller from North Street reported suspicious activity.
WINTHROP
Friday at 11:07 a.m., a Mt. Pisgah Road caller reported an animal problem.
4:50 p.m., a Norcross Point caller reported a suspicious person or circumstance.
10:02 p.m., a Main Street caller reported a suspicious person or circumstance.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Friday at 2:23 p.m. Phillip M. Sader, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a report of suspicious activity from a Xavier Loop caller.
4:26 p.m., Jason P. Folkner, 41, of Gardiner, was arrested on two warrants after a report of a disturbance from a Noyes Court caller.
4:48 p.m., Ryan G. Gary, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a Kennebec County warrant during a traffic stop on Calumet Bridge.
