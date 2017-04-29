AUGUSTA

Friday at 8:39 a.m., a person was charged after a traffic accident on Senator Way.

9:57 a.m., a caller from Capitol Street reported an unattended death. There were no indications on the police log that it was suspicious.

11:41 a.m., a person was taken by Augusta Rescue to MaineGeneral Medical Center following a report of an overdose from a Water Street caller.

2:14 p.m., a Brookside Avenue caller reported a person was missing.

2:52 p.m., a caller from the Kennebec Arsenal reported criminal trespassing.

3:59 p.m., a Mayfair Street caller reported a dog bite.

4:41 p.m., a caller from Sewall Street reported a protection order violation.

5:24 p.m., an 83-year-old Litchfield woman was charged with leaving the scene of a traffic accident after a report of a hit-and-run from a Riverside Drive caller.

5:39 p.m., property was reported recovered at Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.

6:08 p.m., a Civic Center Drive caller reported criminal mischief.

6:49 p.m., property was reported recovered at Cony Street.

Saturday at 1:17 a.m., a caller from North Street reported suspicious activity.

WINTHROP

Friday at 11:07 a.m., a Mt. Pisgah Road caller reported an animal problem.

4:50 p.m., a Norcross Point caller reported a suspicious person or circumstance.

10:02 p.m., a Main Street caller reported a suspicious person or circumstance.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Friday at 2:23 p.m. Phillip M. Sader, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a report of suspicious activity from a Xavier Loop caller.

4:26 p.m., Jason P. Folkner, 41, of Gardiner, was arrested on two warrants after a report of a disturbance from a Noyes Court caller.

4:48 p.m., Ryan G. Gary, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a Kennebec County warrant during a traffic stop on Calumet Bridge.

Share