IN ANSON, Friday at 12:26 p.m., a caller from Smith Road filed a complaint involving an animal.

4:35 p.m., a caller from Pease Hill Road filed a complaint, the nature of which was not listed.

11:42 p.m., loud noise was reported on Spear Hill Road.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 8:11 p.m., a caller from Andrew Road reported shots were fired.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 10:26 p.m., loud noise was reported on Main Street.

11:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CHINA, Friday at 11 p.m., a caller from Deer Hill Road reported harassment.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 3:23 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Winn Avenue.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 7:44 p.m., a caller from North Road filed an animal complaint.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 6:01 p.m., a caller from Elm Street complained about an animal.

10:34 p.m., a caller from Main Street filed a complaint, the nature of which was not given.

10:48 p.m., a caller from Newhall Street reported harassment.

Saturday at 1:57 a.m., a caller from Western Avenue filed an animal complaint.

7:50 a.m., a caller from Savage Street filed an animal complaint.

IN MADISON, Friday at 11:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

11:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Brousseau Drive.

Saturday at 12:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Brousseau Drive.

8:47 a.m., a rescue was reported on Hunnewell Road.

IN MOSCOW, Friday at 2:31 p.m., a caller reported a scam, no location given.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 1:42 p.m., mischief was reported on Ferry Road.

6:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Walnut Drive.

Saturday at 12:10 a.m., an assault was reported on Old County Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 11:06 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on High Street.

6:35 p.m., a caller from High Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

Saturday at 12:49 a.m., noise was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 4:39 p.m., a caller from Main Street filed an animal complaint.

4:56 p.m., an animal complaint was received, no location given.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:05 a.m., an animal complaint was received from Canaan Road.

11:14 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madawaska Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 11:53 a.m., a caller from Randlett Drive complained about an animal.

Saturday at 2:31 a.m., threatening was reported on Nokomis Road.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 9:13 a.m., a theft was reported on Old Middle Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:46 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Dore Street.

12:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Leavitt Street.

12:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

3:06 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

3:11 p.m., a caller from Union Street filed an animal complaint.

3:26 p.m., a caller from Wilson Street filed an animal complaint.

3:47 p.m., a caller from Chestnut Street reported a scam.

3:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

4:39 p.m., a caller from Fairview Avenue reported a scam.

5:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dawes Street.

6:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on East River Road.

9:34 p.m., loud noise was reported on Turner Avenue.

9:51 p.m., a fire or smoke investigation reportedly was conducted on North Avenue.

Saturday at 3:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

9:39 a.m., mischief was reported on Tammy Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:53 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Noyes Avenue.

7:17 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Noyes Avenue.

8:44 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on High Street.

8:52 a.m., a theft was reported at Elm Towers apartments on Elm Street.

9:03 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Rite Aid on Main Street.

9:56 a.m., a caller from Colby College security reported a theft.

4:19 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Street.

5:45 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Hannaford at JFK Plaza off Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:47 p.m., a caller from Waterville Commons Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

7:57 p.m., threatening was reported at Dollar Tree on The Concourse.

Saturday at 12:05 a.m., a fight was reported at Silver Place.

5:24 a.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

5:47 a.m., a theft was reported on Veteran Court.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 6:32 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Mohegan Street.

6:56 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Hollingsworth Street.

8:24 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Herd Street.

9:16 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Mohegan Street.

6:44 p.m., someone from Atlantic Partners EMS reported threatening on Halifax Street.

8:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Pond Road.

11:07 p.m., noise was reported at Pineview Mobile Homes on Augusta Road.

11:35 p.m., a traffic offense was reported at Cumberland Farms on China Road. A woman was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, according to the report.

Saturday at 3:09 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.

3:21 a.m., a theft was reported on North Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday, no time given, Mandy Mikalunas, 28, of Jefferson, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with operating after suspension.

Also no time given, Arthur Hentschel, 54, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

No time given, Katrina Bussierr, 19, of Livermore Falls, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

No time given, Emily Fisher, 23, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

No time given, William Cafarelli, 64, of New Portland, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

No time given, Cody Kostro, 19, of Farmington, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

Saturday, no time given, Ryan Brann, 38, of Wilton, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 8:03 p.m., Jeremy Regimbal, 28, of Troy, was arrested on a probation revocation.

10:41 p.m., Johnny L. Marsh, 33, of Moscow, was arrested and charged with operating without a license.

Saturday at 1:28 a.m., Daniel Wayne Pomelow, 47, of Madison, was arrested and charged with OUI, violating condition of release and failure to stop for a law enforcement officer.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:14 a.m., Andrew Mayou, 19, of Norridgewock, was arrested and charged with OUI.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:35 p.m., Samantha Lynn Peaslee, 25, of Vassalboro, was arrested and charged with OUI.

Share