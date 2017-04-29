Westbrook police said Saturday they solved the mystery of the predawn rollover crash on Larrabee Road.

Police who were called out to the accident in front of Napa Auto Parts found the car abandoned at 4:52 a.m. Search dogs failed to find anyone, and the department put out a request to speak to any witnesses.

By afternoon, in a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, the department said police had met with the uninjured driver and single passenger and confirmed it “wasn’t an alien abduction,” a nod to the many Facebook messages it received speculating on what had happened to the 2001 blue Subaru Outback.

By Saturday night, the department had not identified the driver or said what caused the rollover or whether any charges would be filed.

Share