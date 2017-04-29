EAST VASSALBORO — A solar congregational tour of the Vassalboro Friends Meeting House will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at 48 South Stanley Road.

Participants can view the historic house’s energy upgrades, including a solar photovoltaic system, mini-split heat pumps and energy efficiency improvements.

Attendees also can learn more about Solarize Mid Maine, a project sponsored by the Sustain Mid Maine Coalition that reduces the costs of solar for residents and businesses in Mid Maine though bulk purchase.

For more information, visit www.solarizemidmaine.com or call 619-4901.

