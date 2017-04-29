WATERVILLE — A Business Breakfast on “Finding Your Personal and Professional Passion” will be the topic of the next Business Breakfast set for 7:15-9 a.m. Thursday, May 4, in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus. 180 West River Road, according to a Thomas College news release.

The event will be hosted by the college and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

A presentation by Kerem Durdag, CEO of Biovation, will focus on how to be inspired and more passionate about work and play.

Durdag, as executive leader of people and companies bringing out the best of their talents and aspirations, has more than 22 years of experience directing world-class teams in the manufacturing and technology sectors, according to the release.

He is chief operating officer of GWI, a leading ISP/telco in Maine. Previously he served as the entrepreneur-in-residence for the Maine Technology Institute. He was the CEO of a start-up (in the sensors market) leading it to growth and eventual acquisition by a public company. Another start-up he led (medical device and advanced materials) was sold in 2016 after he failed to sustain the growth trajectory.

He also has been the CTO of a large US subsidiary of a public German semiconductor and optical media company and prior was the leader of the engineering department of an electronics company which went public (twice).

With an inherent strong bias towards action, Durdag also serves on several boards and is a member of the Maine angel investing community.

Cost is $18 for members, $25 at the door and for nonmembers; breakfast is included with the reservation.

To register, email [email protected] or call 873-3315.

Share