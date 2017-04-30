LITCHFIELD – Here is a special property for a special buyer. It is a retreat, a haven, for a person who values privacy, revels in the peace and beauty of nature, and is seeking the rare quality of life that can be enjoyed year-round on the wide Cobbossee Stream, one of Maine’s most desirable inland bodies of water.

The home, a four-bedroom, three-bath custom gem of 3,622 square feet, was built (“created” might be a better word) in 2003. Both the house and its 2.43-acre waterfront parcel (there are 297 feet of frontage) were designed by a builder of golf courses nationwide. His goal was that the building should simply inhabit its very naturally landscaped setting. That aim was beautifully achieved.

The main level is open-concept. The great room with 17-foot cathedral ceiling and a wall of water-facing windows includes a dining bay and a custom kitchen with stainless appliances and a two-level bar with a unique, curved sitting area. Outside, a huge deck overlooks the water. The first-floor master suite’s bedroom also has a cathedral ceiling; the walk-in closet with built-ins is lighted, and accented with cedar shingles.

The upper level, reached by cast-iron spiral stairs, is a carpeted loft that serves perfectly as a bedroom, and more, because it’s large enough to serve as an office, reading room, etc., at the same time. It has a balcony, too. The lower level, accessed by its own spiral staircase, provides several hundred square feet of finished space. Off a storage room with 12 feet of floor-to-ceiling shelving, and a steam room awaiting finishing, is a daylight and walkout guest/in-law suite, complete with gas-range kitchen in the main living area; a full bath, and a big bedroom. The suite also has the great perk of radiant heat throughout.

The detached garage has walkup storage above, and a balcony. Another of the property’s advantages is convenience: It is less than 10 minutes from Exit 51 on I-295 in West Gardiner.

The home at 163 Hyles Drive, Litchfield, is listed for sale at $314,900 by Nate Laflin of Laflin & Wolfington Realty in Hallowell. Taxes are $6,192. For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Nate at 592-3377 or at [email protected].

The Central Maine Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. Photos by Michael McDougall, Maine Home Photography. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

