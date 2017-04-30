The 5-year-old Gorham boy who suffered extensive injuries after his family’s SUV accidentally rolled over him Saturday morning was recovering Sunday night in Maine Medical Center’s Pediatric Intensive Care unit.

Cassandra Stormont, who is Colton Stormont’s mother, said in a telephone interview late Sunday that her son was sleepy but otherwise resting comfortably.

Stormont said that she and her husband, Josh Stormont, remain very concerned because Colton suffered a bruised lung, fractured ribs, two broken arms, and fractured skull.

“We are remaining hopeful, but oh man, this is tough,” Cassandra Stormont wrote in a message posted on her Facebook page.

Gorham police said the accident happened as family members worked on a project in their driveway on Sebago Lake Road, also known as Route 237. The boy was playing inside the Jeep Liberty, on the passenger side.

Sgt. Ted Hatch said the boy got the vehicle out of park and into neutral, causing it to roll backward down the driveway.

“It appears the boy was run over by the vehicle,” Hatch said.

His mother said the ignition key was not in the 2007 Jeep, which is an automatic. Cassandra Stormont said the vehicle’s gears should not have shifted and almost certainly malfunctioned.

Colton’s father sprinted down the driveway was able to prevent an oncoming vehicle from striking the Jeep Liberty as it crossed the highway, his mother said.

“He was just being a child, playing in the car,” his mother said. “He tried to jump out and it ran over him.”

Jeremy Marriner, who is friends with Colton’s father, has started a campaign on the social media website GoFundMe to raise funds to help cover the boy’s medical expenses.

“Josh is a decorated veteran, a dedicated USPS employee, and above all, a stalwart family man who recently purchased his first family home. Let’s make sure the Stormont family makes it through this trying time without any additional worries, so they can focus on getting Colton back on his feet,” Marriner wrote in a message posted on GoFundMe.

Colton has two siblings, a 1-year-old brother and a 10-year-old sister. He celebrated his 5th birthday on March 29, according to his mother.

