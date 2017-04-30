AUGUSTA — Here is a list of cases closed April 20-26, 2017, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Jacob J. Bizier, 26, of Winslow, unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 6, 2017, in Winslow; $400 fine, 10-day jail sentence; violating condition of release March 6, 2017, in Winslow; 10-day jail sentence.

Benjamin Bourassa, 33, of Waterville, operating under the influence Oct. 7, 2016, in Waterville; $750 fine, seven-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Failing to make oral or written accident report, same date and town, dismissed.

Nancy Alice Boutot, 60, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, March 3, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jessie Shaye Clark, 34, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Nov. 9, 2016, in Augusta; $400 fine, $200 suspended, four-year jail sentence all but nine months suspended, two-year probation. Aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug, same date and town, dismissed.

Samantha R. Clark, 33, of Waterville, operating under the influence Nov. 13, 2016, in Waterville; $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license suspension. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, same date and town, dismissed.

Scott Coogan, 31, of Fairfield, theft by receiving stolen property Nov. 6, 2013, in Augusta; four-month jail sentence.

Shaun P. Cook, 45, of Oakland, operating vehicle without license March 12, 2017, in Winslow, dismissed.

Beau Dean Cornish, 37, of Augusta, operating under the influence April 21, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine, three-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked April 21, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine, three-day jail sentence.

Nicholas Couture, 32, of Whitefield, violating condition of release April 23, 2017, in Gardiner; 48-hour jail sentence.

Olga Dolgicer, 54, of Auburn, keeping dangerous dog and allowing dog to be at large July 22, 2016, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Jesse Evans, 22, of Readfield, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Feb. 25, 2017, in Readfield; $400 fine. Failing to make oral or written accident report, same date and town, dismissed.

Paul G. Fazzi, 25, of Pittston, domestic violence assault Jan. 1, 2017, in Augusta; 90-day jail sentence. Criminal threatening, same date and town, dismissed.

Bryan L. Gervais, 40, of Wayne, domestic violence assault April 9, 2016, in Wayne; 364-day jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, two-year probation.

Jessica A. Hans, 35, of Farmingdale, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 11, 2017, in Farmingdale; $400 fine, $14 restitution.

Paul N. Harris, 22, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked March 10, 2017, in Windsor, dismissed.

Richard Hatt, 45, of Clinton, domestic violence assault July 3, 2016, in Clinton; 364-day jail sentence all but 45 days suspended, two-year probation.

Lori Hubbard, 52, of Augusta, failure to stop, provide information and violating condition of release, Dec. 23, 2015, in Augusta, dismissed.

Damien L. Ingraham, 36, of Knox, operating while license suspended or revoked March 9, 2017, in Windsor, dismissed.

Sarah M. Jean, 37, of Monmouth, operating under the influence Oct. 14, 2016, in Monmouth; $700 fine.

Matthew A. Libbey, 36, of Leeds, operating defective vehicle Feb. 22, 2017, in Winthrop; $150 fine.

Ashley L. Libby, 29, of Winthrop, littering local ordinance Feb. 14, 2017, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Frederick M. Littlefield, 40, of Randolph, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 19, 2016, in Windsor, dismissed.

Janice M. Lord, 37, of Richmond, operating after registration suspended March 27, 2017, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Valerie M. Lowe, 51, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Jan. 29, 2017, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence.

Thomas Mansir, 20, of Gardiner, minor consuming liquor Feb. 26, 2017, in Gardiner; $200 fine.

Melissa Massie, 40, of Winslow, operating under the influence Dec. 20, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Daryn Plante, 48, of Limington, violating condition of release Feb. 11, 2017, in Gardiner; three-day jail sentence.

Kidante Roberts, 22, of Roxbury, Massachusetts, criminal conspiracy Dec. 20, 2016, in Augusta; 18-month Department of Corrections sentence. Criminal conspiracy and two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, same date and town, dismissed. Four counts criminal forfeiture of property, same date and town, forfeited.

Alice L. Roy, 56, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place April 21, 2017, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Evan V. Seabrook, 31, of Topsham, operating after registration suspended March 28, 2017, in Sidney, dismissed.

James H. Simonson, 57, of Clinton, assault April 23, 2017, in Clinton; six-month jail sentence.

Edwin W. Stockmeyer, 61, of Portland, failure to register vehicle March 2, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Kathy Thorne, 49, of Waterville, keeping unlicensed dog March 23, 2017, in Waterville; $50 fine.

Todd R. Wagner, 39, of Gardiner, operating after registration suspended March 12, 2017, in Hallowell; $150 fine.

Samuel Warner, 46, of Augusta, domestic violence assault April 21, 2017, in Augusta; 364-day jail sentence, all but four days suspended, two year probation.

Victor H. Wilson, 40, of Augusta, indecent conduct Dec. 1, 2016, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Dec. 1, 2016, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence.

Share