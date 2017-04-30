AUGUSTA

Saturday at 12:08 p.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center by Augusta Rescue following a motor vehicle accident on Memorial Circle. One person was charged as a result of the incident as well.

12:40 p.m., recovered property was brought to the police station on Union Street.

2:25 p.m., a Quimby Street caller reported suspicious activity.

6:36 p.m., one person was charged following a report of a disturbance by a Maureen Drive caller.

Sunday at 3:41 a.m., recovered property was brought to the police station on Union Street.

HALLOWELL

Sunday at 2:05 a.m., a Second Street caller reported suspicious activity.

WINTHROP

Saturday at 9:32 a.m., a Main Street caller reported a disorderly incident.

6:38 p.m., a Buzzell Road caller reported an animal bite.

7:43 p.m., a Main Street caller reported a disorderly incident.

9:18 p.m., a caller from Maranacook Station Lane reported an incident of intoxication.

Sunday at 3:26 a.m., a Turkey Lane caller reported a disorderly incident.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Sunday at 2:09 a.m., Jennifer L. St. Cyr, 37, of Farmingdale, was arrested on State Street on charges of violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked as well as an arrest warrant from Kennebec and two arrest warrants from Lincoln County.

3:55 a.m., Cassandra J. Beckim, 28, of Damariscotta, was arrested on Stone Street on a charge of violating probation.

Share