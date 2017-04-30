IN BENTON, Saturday at 12:21 p.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on Trask Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 12:02 p.m., a theft was reported on Canaan Road.

8:47 p.m., an assault was reported on Morrison Avenue.

7:14 p.m., trees were reported down on Battle Ridge Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 6:43 p.m., wires were reported down on Beckwith Road.

11:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Center Road.

10:48 a.m., trespassing was reported on Highland Avenue.

12:33 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Martin Stream Road.

2:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Burns Street.

4:55 p.m., a caller from Green Road reported hearing shots fired.

Sunday at 7:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 4:24 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle accident was reported on East Madison Road.

8:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Street.

IN MOSCOW, Saturday at 11:46 p.m., vandalism was reported on Stream Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 2:50 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle accident was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

4:43 p.m., trees were reported down on Skowhegan Road.

6:52 p.m., trees were reported down on Beech Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 5:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Oak Street.

8:46 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Broomhandle Road.

11:41 p.m., harassment was reported at Camp Tracy Meadows.

11:41 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Country Club Road.

Sunday at 2:07 a.m., a caller from High Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 1:07 p.m., a woods, grass or brush fire was reported on Hamilton Terrace.

2:49 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Easy Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 1:01 p.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Hartland Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:55 a.m., a caller from Water Street reported a scam.

12:59 p.m., debris was reported on Canaan Road.

3:16 p.m., a burglary was reported on Water Street.

4:33 p.m., a fire was reported in a trash receptacle on Woodland Drive.

5:01 p.m., an auto theft was reported on North Avenue.

5:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

6:44 p.m., trees were reported down on Back Road.

7:29 p.m., loud noise was reported on Silver Street.

10:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

Sunday at 12:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:19 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Adams Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:21 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported at Wal-Mart at Waterville Commons.

10:59 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

3:13 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at The Home Depot at Waterville Commons.

4:29 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pleasant Street.

5:39 p.m., a fire was reported on College Avenue.

6:23 p.m., someone from College Avenue reported a drug offense.

8:54 p.m., a fire was reported on the back porch of a single-family home at 13 Gilman St. that caused extensive damage to the porch and exterior of the building, according to the report. The fire was caused by an ashtray that had a smoldering cigarette butt in it which ignited the contents of the ashtray and other items on the porch, according to the report.

9:38 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Green Street.

10:58 p.m., a caller from Violette Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

Sunday at 1:08 a.m., a noise was reported on Elm Street.

3:01 a.m., a caller from Front Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:14 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Benton Avenue.

8:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Heywood Road.

10 p.m., fireworks were reported on Boston Avenue.

11:03 p.m., harassment was reported on North Pond Road.

10:01 p.m., loud noise was reported on Boston Court.

Arrests

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 3:02 p.m., Brock Allen Dunton, 28, of Clinton, was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

6:28 p.m., Mathew Loran Woodard, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

11:49 p.m., Jason Allen York, 36, of Cornville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Sunday at 11:01 a.m., Trenton R. Estes, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:35 a.m., Wanda Rodriguez, 47, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with operating without a license.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:14 p.m., Bryan Martin-Evans, 29, of Winslow, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

Share