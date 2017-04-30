CARIBOU — Who needs May flowers when you’ve got May snow showers?

That’s the message from the National Weather Service in Caribou to the residents of northern Maine. The service says the month of May could start with a dusting of snow on Monday morning before turning to rain in the afternoon.

The service says there will likely be less than inch in areas that do get snow, but the snow could also be widespread. The service says snow could fall from Greenville to Estcourt Station, which are some 180 miles apart.

The service says snow is unlikely to fall as far south as Bangor and Machias.

