If you’ve lived in Portland for 10 years or 20 years or even more, you know that Shipyard Export Ale is a local classic. It was created 25 years ago at Federal Jack’s Restaurant & Brew Pub in Kennebunk in 1992 by Fred Forseley and brewer Alan Pugsley.

The pair opened Shipyard Brewing Co. in Portland in 1994, and Shipyard was the company’s flagship ale.

Now the beer is more “homegrown” than ever before. It’s being brewed with local malted barley from Maine Malt House, a division of Buck Farms in Mapleton. Shipyard has used Maine Malt House malts for small-batch beers in the past, but a recent expansion allows for greater use of its malts. Maine Malt House is increasing its capacity by 500 percent, according to Jacob Buck, the company’s co-founder.

This year Shipyard expects to buy 30,000 pounds of malt from Maine Malt House. That makes a local beer even more local.

