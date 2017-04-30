SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for March 20-24, 2017, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court.

Ryan Bacheller, 25, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Feb. 13, 2016, in Canaan; $300 fine. Domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Michael E. Bailey, 32, of South China, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 28, 2017, in Jackman; $100 fine.

George E. Boylan, 65, of Solon, operating under the influence Dec. 16, 2016, in Solon; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Stanley W. Brown, 38, of Augusta, domestic violence assault March 21, 2016, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Brandon L. Bryant, 29, of Belgrade, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation Oct. 16, 2016, in Smithfield, dismissed.

Devin M. Butler, 21, of Birch Harbor, operating under the influence July 14, 2016, in Hartland; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked July 14, 2016,in Hartland; $250 fine. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Brandon Colson, 20, of Madison, assault March 18, 2017, in Madison; $300 fine, 36-hour jail sentence.

Thomas G. Coward, 55, of Monmouth, failure to stop, remain, provide information May 5, 2016, in Bingham, dismissed.

Chrystal L. Currie, 37, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 22, 2016, in Fairfield; $500 fine.

Ira W. Damon, 23, of Industry, forgery July 10, 2016, in Anson; $50 fine.

Jason E. Daszkiewicz, 38, of Bangor, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Nov. 14, 2016, in Norridgewock; $250 fine.

Shawn R. Doody, 19, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 17, 2017, in Skowhegan; three-day jail sentence, $3 restitution.

Jean Guy Gilbert, 69, of Bingham, unsworn falsification, night hunting, false registration of deer and night hunting, Nov. 8, 2016, in Bingham, dismissed.

Richard E. Gilbert, 60, of Bingham, violating snowmobile noise level limits Feb. 28, 2017, in Bingham; $100 fine.

Ricky E. Godbout, 49, of Whitefield, littering Jan. 29, 2017, in Jackman; $100 fine; violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 29, 2017, in Jackman; $100 fine.

Ryan J. Graves, 30, of Brunswick, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Oct. 14, 2016, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Benjamin Grignon, 36, of St. Albans, unlawful possession of heroin May 9, 2016, in Hartland; $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but seven months suspended, two year probation, $100 restitution; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise May 9, 2016, in Hartland; six-month jail sentence; violating condition of release May 9, 2016, in Hartland; six-month jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 20, 2016, in Hartland; six-month jail sentence; violating condition of release June 20, 2016, in Hartland; six-month jail sentence; violating condition of release June 13, 2016, in Madison; 90-day jail sentence; violating condition of release June 17, 2016, in Madison; 90-day jail sentence. Two counts violating condition of release, June 21, 2016, and June 24, 2016, in Madison, dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug July 19, 2016, in Hartland; $400 fine, six-month jail sentence; refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop July 19, 2016, in Hartland; six-month jail sentence; violating condition of release July 19, 2016, in Hartland; six-month jail sentence. Two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 19, 2016, in Hartland dismissed.

Whitney A. Hall, 28, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked March 21, 2017, in Madison; $500 fine.

Jamie Johnson 45, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Jan. 2, 2016, in Madison, dismissed.

Betty Libby, 40, of Clinton, operation of defective vehicle Aug. 23, 2016, in Fairfield; $200 fine.

Heidi A. Long, 33, of Hartland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 8, 2017, in Hartland; 10-day jail sentence, $13.50 restitution.

Robert Mann, 59, of Winthrop, criminal threatening Jan. 24, 2017, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Denise I. Michaud, 47, of Winslow, harassment Jan. 30, 2016, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Kristine Paez, 34, of Laconia, New Hampshire, assault July 1, 2016, in Skowhegan; $300 fine.

Dayton Poland, 18, of Cushing, violating snowmobile noise level limits Feb. 17, 2017, in Rockwood; $100 fine.

Michael D. Potter, 61, of Augusta, operating under the influence Nov. 25, 2016, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Jacob E. Richards, 19, of Palmyra, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Oct. 1, 2016, in Pittsfield, dismissed.

Todd K. Rollins, 43, of Clinton, failure to register vehicle Jan. 25, 2017, in Fairfield; $100 fine.

Shelby T. Skidgell, 30, of Moscow, unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 18, 2017, in Bingham; $400 fine, 36-hour jail sentence.

Benjamin Stevens, 28, of Jackman, operating under the influence Feb. 19, 2017, in Jackman; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Cody Swanson, 23, of Skowhegan, domestic violence assault March 18, 2017, in Skowhegan; 178-day jail sentence.

Irving Swieneicki, 47, of Pittsfield, violating condition of release March 21, 2017, in Pittsfield; 24-hour jail sentence.

Jamie L. Taylor, 36, of Anson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 6, 2017, in Skowhegan; 90-day jail sentence.

Share