MANCHESTER — Stained Glass Express recently announced the winners of its 25th annual Just For Fun Glass Art Contest. The contest is held each April as part of a celebration of National Stained Glass Month.

The winners were selected by popular vote in three categories at a special Invite Night event.

Brenda Jolin, of Waterville, placed second in the Mosaics category with "Mosaic Chair."

Contest categories included Cold Glass (for stained glass pieces), Hot/Warm Glass (for kiln-fused and torch-flame created glass pieces), and Mosaics.

More than 70 contest entries were received this year, from glass artists throughout the state. First- and second-place winners received gift certificates from Stained Glass Express.

First place in the Cold Glass category was awarded to Joyce Jenkins, of Harpswell, for “Blue Heron Garden Sprinkler.” Second place was awarded to Jan Royall, of Kingfield, for “Medicine Wheel.”

Winners in the Hot/Warm glass category were first-place winner Lucie Boucher, of Waterville, for “Gratitude Bowl” and in second place was Steve Sinclair, of Belgrade, for “Float Glass Oddity.”

In the Mosaics category, first place was awarded to Sharon Jones, of Whitefield, for “Spiral” piece. Second place was awarded to Brenda Jolin, of Waterville, for “Mosaic Chair.”

All contest entries are on display at Stained Glass Express in Manchester throughout April.

For more information, call 622-3448 or visit stainedglassexpress.com.

