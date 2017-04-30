A daylong standoff at the Motel 6 in Lewiston ended late Sunday afternoon when police discovered the body of a person with whom they had tried to communicate after hearing a gunshot in the morning.

WCSH-TV reported on its 6 p.m. newscast that a Maine State Police tactical team used a battering ram to knock down the door to a barricaded motel room around 4:30 p.m. after obtaining a search warrant.

Inside the room, officers found the body of a person who police said committed suicide. The person died of a gunshot wound, WCSH-TV said.

The standoff forced police to shut down a section of Pleasant Street – between Plourde Parkway and Lisbon Street – in Lewiston around noon Sunday. It reopened at 5:30 p.m.

Lewiston police Lt. Mark Cornelio described the victim as “an emotionally disturbed person.” The incident began around 10:30 a.m.

