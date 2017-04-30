Since 1980, 7,267 motorists have been convicted five or more times for drunken driving in Maine.

That’s roughly as many people as the entire population of Rockland.

In the charts below, each emoji represents one driver who’s been convicted multiple times of drunken driving, and each emoji represents one conviction.

169 people

have been convicted ten or more times for drunken driving:

An additional

180 motorists

have been convicted nine times for drunken driving:

405 more motorists

have been convicted eight times for drunken driving:

Another 865 motorists

have been convicted seven times for drunken driving:

1,827 motorists

have been convicted six times for drunken driving:

3,821 motorists

have been convicted five times for drunken driving:

8,938 motorists

have been convicted exactly four times for drunken driving since 1980.

That’s roughly as many people as the entire population of Presque Isle.

16,410 motorists

have been convicted exactly three times for drunken driving since 1980.

That’s roughly as many people as the entire population of Waterville.

And

48,974 motorists

have been convicted exactly twice for drunken driving since 1980.

That’s more than the entire population of Auburn and Biddeford combined.

