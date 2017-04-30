WATERVILLE — Workers Sunday were cleaning up debris from a fire Saturday night at 13 College Ave. that started on the roof of an office building and spread to an attached three-story apartment building, leaving one tenant homeless.

About 60 firefighters from area communities responded to the fire at the Addison Point Agency, a community support services agency located just two buildings north of Central Fire Station. The fire started at about 6 p.m. and firefighters had it extinguished about 45 minutes later.

Waterville fire Captain John Gromek said in a news release that the fire started when the owner of 13 College Ave. was using a chainsaw to remove part of the agency’s roof to start building a second floor above the office part of the structure.

“The chainsaw developed a fuel leak and when he went to shut the saw off it ignited the fuel on the roof,” the release says. “The fire extended from the office building roof into the attached apartment building, causing extensive damage to the third floor of the apartment building.”

The building is insured and no injuries were reported in the fire, according to Gromek, who said the lone tenant of the third floor of the apartment building was being put up in a hotel by James Cogsley, the owner of 13 College Avenue.

Firefighters from Waterville, Winslow, Oakland, Fairfield, Clinton and Skowhegan worked at the fire and Vassalboro firefighters covered the Waterville fire station.

At the scene, a strong wind was blowing and Waterville fire Captain Rodney Alderman said the wind-driven fire spread quickly from the roof of the Addison Agency to the apartment house eaves and got into the attic of the third floor. Fire then spread into the walls and ceiling of the second floor, Alderman said.

Waterville firefighters were also called to another fire at 13 Gilman St. at 8:54 p.m. Saturday night where a fire that started in an ashtray on the back porch of a single-story home caused extensive damage to the porch and exterior of the building, according to another news release from Gromek.

About 15 firefighters responded to the fire at the house, owned by state Rep. Colleen Madigan, he said. Madigan represents District 110, which covers part of Waterville and part of Oakland.

According to Gromek, the building’s occupant used two fire extinguishers to try to put the fire out. No one was hurt in the fire.

“The homeowner has insurance,” Gromek’s release says. “Cause of the fire was an ashtray with a smoldering cigarette butt (that) ignited the contents of the ashtray and other items on the porch.”

