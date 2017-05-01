AUGUSTA — Their names won’t be on the ballot, but there are now four candidates to fill a vacant spot on the school board up for election in June.

No candidates took out nomination papers to run for the office and have their names placed on the June 13 ballot by the deadline to file nomination papers last month.

However, since then four residents declared themselves to be write-in candidates for the spot filling the remaining unexpired term of Laura Hamilton, who resigned last year. The term runs until Dec. 31, 2018.

Residents who declared themselves as official write-in candidates for the at-large school board spot up for election in June were Roger Mackbach, Holly Kiidli, Pia Holmes and Kevin Lamoreau, according to Roberta Fogg, city clerk.

Kiidli ran for a different at-large school board spot in November of last year, losing out to incumbent Ed Hastings.

In Augusta, and many other larger municipalities with a city charter and council form of government, in order to be elected as a write-in candidate, the candidate must register with the city before the election.

Write-in candidates must fill out a form available from the clerk’s office but, unlike official candidates who are on the ballot, don’t have to collect nomination papers signed by at least 100 qualified Augusta voters. Fogg said city practice has been to require residents to declare themselves as a write-in candidate at least 45 days before the election.

Fogg said the write-in candidates’ names will be posted, with sample ballots, outside the polls.

“We post their names, with the specimen ballots, outside, so anybody who is voting can see them, and know how to spell them,” Fogg said.

Augusta voters will also elect someone in June to fill the remainder of an at-large City Council term, vacated when Jeffrey Bilodeau resigned from the council in February. Turning in nomination papers to run for the City Council seat, which expires Dec. 31, 2017, were Robert Trask, Jennifer Day and Stanley Koski.

Residents are also expected to vote on the proposed school budget at the June 13 election.

