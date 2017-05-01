When Richmond voters head to the polls in June, they will have the chance to lift the ban on Sunday alcohol sales at bars and restaurants the right way.

Richmond Town Clerk Sharon Woodward said Monday she certified 252 signatures on petitions that were circulated to allow the measure on the ballot for June’s election.

Levon and Kimberly Travis, who opened Kimberly's Restaurant and Lounge in the space that used to be the Railway Cafe near the tracks in Richmond, are working with the owner of the Old Goat to call for a new vote on the town's liquor laws.

That’s one hurdle passed for the town’s two alcohol-serving restaurants, The Old Goat and Kimberly’s, both on Richmond’s Main Street near the town’s waterfront.

Signatures were due Thursday to the Richmond Town Office, which closed on Fridays.

Under state law, the deadline for the signatures is 45 days before the vote, which fell over the weekend.

On Monday, Scott McIntire, owner of the Old Goat, posted on his Facebook page that a few more signatures were needed.

Town officials didn’t immediately respond whether the deadline had been extended.

The next hurdle will be June 13 vote.

Twelve years ago, Richmond residents voted by a show of hands at a special town meeting to lift the blue law that prevented on-premises sales of beer, wine or spirits.

But by state law, such a vote is required to be held as a referendum with the vote conducted by secret ballot.

The discrepancy was uncovered several years after the vote but it was not acted on.

Owners of both restaurants have said they would feel an impact if they were not allowed to serve alcohol on Sundays.

Kimberly Travis, of Kimberly’s, said she’d continue to serve breakfast and brunch on Sundays, but some of her customers would miss being able to have a Bloody Mary or a mimosa.

McIntire, however, said he’d be likely to close on Sundays, cutting hours for his employees and revenue for the business.

On Monday, McIntire was philosophical about the wrinkle. “It’s the beauty of bureaucracy,” he said.

The attention the petition has drawn has brought attention to the Old Goat, which he has run for 13 years.

“I have been getting a lot of calls about this,” he said.

