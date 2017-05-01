Preparedness helped save a kayaker after his craft overturned off Downeast Maine Sunday, Coast Guard officials said.

The 66-year-old man, who has not been identifed, radioed the Coast Guard at about 4:20 p.m. to say that his 17-foot kayak had overturned and he was unable to get back in. The man was unsure of his location, but the Coast Guard said he had a personal locator beacon, which allowed rescuers to find him near Baileys Mistake, which is off South Trescott, not far from the Canadian border.

Coast Guard officials said they sent a response boat from the station in Eastport to pick up the man. He was suffering from mild hypothermia, they said, but was wearing a dry suit that helped protect him from the cold water, which was 44 degrees.

The man was taken to Cutler, where he was treated by paramedics. No further information on his condition was immediately available.

Coast Guard officials said the man was helped by the use of the dry suit and being equipped with a handheld marine radio and the locator beacon.

