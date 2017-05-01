WARREN — Two drivers died in a three-car crash on Route 1 in Warren Monday morning near Stirling Road.

Kenneth Chipman III, 57, of Warren was driving north at about 6:20 a.m. Monday when the 2017 Toyota sedan he was driving crossed the center line. The Toyota hit the driver’s side of a 2007 Toyota SUV going in the opposite direction, driven by Evan Aurelio, 32, of Winterport. The SUV spun around, and then the sedan hit a 2008 Land Rover driven by Cheryl Brimson, 67, of Rockport, according to Chief Deputy Tim Carroll of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Chipman and Brimson were killed instantly. Brimson’s husband, John Brimson, 68, was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Aurelio was checked at the scene by emergency medical services and released after being interviewed.

The sheriff’s office response team is investigating the crash and do not yet know why Chipman crossed into the oncoming lane.

Route 1 remained closed shortly before 11 a.m. Warren and Waldoboro Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

Traffic is being rerouted around Stirling Road, which connects in two locations with Route 1.

