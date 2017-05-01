The driver of a sport utility vehicle that was found abandoned Saturday morning after it rolled over in front of an auto parts store on Larrabee Road has told Westbrook police that he fell asleep while driving.

Capt. Sean Lally said the driver came into the police station and identified himself after authorities discovered the wreck – a Subaru Outback – tipped on its side with the front end missing, rear window gone, and personal belongings spilled all over the road around 4:52 a.m.

“He (the driver) said he fell asleep and he was not injured in the crash,” Lally said in an email. “The driver has not been charged with any crime and the accident remains under investigation.”

The crash took place in front of the NAPA Auto and Truck Parts store. If Westbrook police decide to charge the driver, his name will be released, Lally explained.

