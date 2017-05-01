CHINA — Erskine Academy students and staff attended a Renaissance Assembly April 13 to honor their peers with Renaissance Awards.

Recognition Awards were presented to Cambelle Nutting, Willow Throckmorton-Hansford, Lauren Boatright, Alyssa Pelletier, Audrey Swan, Sam Falla, Dalton Lee, Veronica Black, Boe Glidden, Parker King, Julie Buzzell and Eleanor Theriault.

Seniors of the Trimester in front, from left, are Ally Clark Bonsant and Justin Harris; in back, from left, are Cody Elsemore, Gabriel Gervais and William Sugg IV. Contributed photo Faculty of the Trimester are Emily Foss, left, and Jenny Sutter. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Senior of the Trimester Awards also were presented to the following seniors: Cody Elsemore, son of Laurie and Kerry Elsemore, of Windsor; Gabriel Gervais, son of Carrie and Michael Gervais, of Chelsea; Justin Harris, son of Althea and Steve Harris, of China; Ally Clark Bonsant, daughter of Kelly Clark, of Vassalboro, and Tim Bonsant, of Windsor; and William “Rusty” Sugg IV, son of Heather Spaulding Sugg and William Sugg, of Palermo. Seniors of the Trimester are recognized as individuals who have gone above and beyond in all aspects of their high school careers.

In appreciation of their dedication and service to Erskine Academy, Faculty of the Trimester awards also were presented to Emily Foss, art instructor; and Jenny Sutter, administrative assistant.

For more information, call Betsy Benner at 445-2964.

